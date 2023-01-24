Lake Andes Fire
Metro Graphics

LAKE ANDES — A structure fire in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning has claimed one life.

According to a press release from the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, a fire was reported at a residential structure on E. Main Street in Lake Andes at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The fire took the life of one adult.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.