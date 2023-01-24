LAKE ANDES — A structure fire in Lake Andes early Tuesday morning has claimed one life.
According to a press release from the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, a fire was reported at a residential structure on E. Main Street in Lake Andes at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The fire took the life of one adult.
“One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls,” the press release said.
Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
The fire is being investigated by the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office; Lake Andes Fire Department; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; South Dakota Fire Marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
