SIOUX FALLS —The Workforce Housing Needs in SD Interim Study Committee will hold their third meeting of the 2021 interim on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being held at the HUB – Southeast Technical College, 2001 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Workforce Housing Needs in SD Interim Study Committee, chaired by Representative Roger Chase (R-Huron) with vice chair Senator Casey Crabtree (R-Madison), will hear from Sioux Falls city officials, housing industry representatives, and leaders from housing programs in the state. The agenda is available online.
In addition to Representative Chase and Senator Crabtree, committee members include Representatives Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Fred Deutsch (R-Florence), Mary Fitzgerald (R-Spearfish), Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden), Lance Koth (R-Mitchell), John Mills (R-Volga), Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish), Lynn Schneider (R-Huron), Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls), and Mike Weisgram (R-Fort Pierre), and Senators Michael Diedrich (R-Rapid City), Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Jack Kolbeck (R-Sioux Falls), Herman Otten (R-Lennox), David Wheeler (R-Huron), and Larry Zikmund (R-Sioux Falls).
