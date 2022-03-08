Slava Ukraini! Vermillion Expresses Ukraine Support

VERMILLION — There were tones of sadness and exhaustion in the voice of Ruslan Podviianiuk as he addressed the Vermillion City Council at its regular Monday night meeting in city hall.
Podviianiuk, a Ukrainian who is now a postdoctoral researcher in the physics department at the University of South Dakota, addressed the council after it read a proclamation supporting the people of Ukraine.
“I just want to mention that the last war in our continent happened a long time ago. It was 80 years ago and we still clearly remember and now nobody, it looks like, expected (it). Actually, after this war in 1946, people said ‘never again,’ but it looks like this is not (happening with the) Russian situation and they started the invasion of Ukraine actually a couple weeks ago,” he said.
Podviianiuk told council members that more than just war is occurring in Ukraine.
“What’s happening in Ukraine presently more resembles genocide than war as Russian troops attack civilian targets and kill women, children and members of Ukraine’s older generation,” he said. “It looks like they want to kill almost everybody and want to destroy everything. They’re even fighting against nuclear plants and fighting against people who don’t have weapons.”
He expressed thanks to “the American people and the American government as well as our partners from the European Union to support Ukraine and to help in the fight against the Russian army.”
Podviianiuk added that allies must do more, indicating that a no-fly zone over Ukraine is needed.
“I want to say the Ukrainian Army is very motivated and is doing well against our enemy, but it is also necessary to close the sky and the Army will do the rest,” he said.
“Thank you so much again … and Slava Ukraini!” Podviianiuk said.
“Slava Ukraini!” translated to English is “Glory to Ukraine!” It is a Ukrainian national salute, known as a symbol of Ukrainian sovereignty and resistance and as the official salute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2018.
The city proclamation, read by Council Member Julia Hellwege, states:
“WHEREAS, last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin amassed a large military force and invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine; and
“WHEREAS, with little-to-no assistance from other sovereign nations — apart from weapons, financial aid, and the imposition of economic sanctions — the people of Ukraine have put forth a herculean effort to protect their homeland and to repel the Russian invasion; and
“WHEREAS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the great grandson of a Jewish Holocaust victim, has become a stalwart of hope for his struggling nation, vowing to stay in Ukraine with his family, and fight for his beloved country, and turning down offers of evacuation with the quip, ‘I need ammunition, not a ride;’ and
“WHEREAS, President Zelenskyy has inspired his countrymen to fight by his refusal to leave and his strength and courage in the face of overwhelming odds; and
“WHEREAS, President Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian Military, and a courageous Ukrainian people, are together thwarting the Russian Army’s attempts to invade and ultimately destroy their nation; and
“WHEREAS, many South Dakotans have friends and relatives in Ukraine, and all South Dakotans honor the valiant effort of Ukrainians to confront the invading army and preserve and protect the country they love; and
“WHEREAS, the City Council and the community of Vermillion stand with the people of Ukraine during this desperate time; and
“WHEREAS, the downtown Main Street tree accent lights will be blue and yellow for a week from March 7, 2022 through March 14, 202,2 to demonstrate solidarity with and support for the people of Ukraine
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Vermillion, South Dakota, that Vermillion stands with the people of Ukraine during this desperate time and urge the United States Government to support and strengthen the defense of Ukraine, as the battle for Ukrainian lives and liberties continues.
