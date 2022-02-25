100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 26, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 26, 1947
• The tiny tots of Yankton’s Garfield School took the stage at the high school auditorium last night to portray Engelbert Humperdinck’s familiar and beloved fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel” as they endeavor toward a new swimming pool for Yankton. All proceeds from the performance were earmarked for the pool equipment fund, and the house was packed with adults and children who came to watch the Garfielders perform.
• Richard W. Johnson, who has operated Dick’s Shoe Shop in Hartington for the past five years, has announced that he is closing his shop March 1. He will move his equipment to Vermillion, where he has secured a location.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 26, 1972
• Yankton High School Lecture Hall was packed to the rafters and beyond Thursday night for the Yankton Neighborhood Girl Scout “Thinking Day” observance. Approximately 350 girls and a corresponding number of parents made up the assembly, along with troop leaders and others.
• University of South Dakota basketball star Dick Authier, who has had his share of nights on the court during the 1971-72 campaign, will have another when the Coyotes host the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Monday. The school will salute the 6-7 senior forward from Woonsocket at a special “Dick Authier Night” program.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 26, 1997
• Funding is $20,000 from its $175,000 goal on a computer-assisted learning program at the Yankton Middle School geared to spark interest in technical education.
• A paperwork problem delayed it for 29 years, but Eldon Nygaard finally has his Purple Heart for his wounds in the Vietnam War. It arrived on Valentine’s Day after a five-year effort to get the recognition. Nygaard was a 21-year-old Army helicopter pilot when he was hit in the arm by enemy shrapnel while flying troops May 6, 1968.
