Are there physical barriers that prevent you or someone you know from visiting and fully enjoying the library? The Yankton Community Library is looking for members from the community to share their perspectives and experiences on the accessibility of the library for folks with physical disabilities. Participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card from local businesses.
Join library staff, City of Yankton’s building official, and a representative from South Dakota Rehabilitation at the library on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. or Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. to learn more about the library’s proposed project funded by the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities initiative from the American Library Association (ALA), and engage in a conversation about increasing physical accessibility at the library. The proposed plan would automate a set of doors on the library’s east entry and remodel the current inclusive bathroom to make the space easier to navigate. Light refreshments will be served.
