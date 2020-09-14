City Utility Rate Hikes Approved

Utility rates will be going up across Yankton once again as the need for repairs and upgrades at some facilities becomes clearer.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted unanimously to raise rates on water (3%), wastewater (5%) and solid waste (3%).
With wastewater rates being the highest rise, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon focused on that item when addressing rate hikes.
“The 5% for wastewater has a lot to do with the projected projects that we know we’re going to be undergoing with our EDA grant,” Leon said. “We have a match for that grant, but Al (Viereck, City Finance Officer) doesn’t think we have a million or so dollars lying around again, so we have to borrow for that.”
She added there will likely be more hikes in wastewater rates due to the nature of the proposed projects.
“As we move forward, this will be a multi-year project,” she said. “We are probably going to need to make ongoing rate adjustment. That may be — like you see them this evening — a percentage increase on the actual rate. There may be a surcharge that will be proposed in the future that would be something similar to what was on the water (plant) improvement project.”
Leon said that the actions on future rate hikes the city takes regarding this project will depend on what projects are approved and long-term plans for the wastewater plant.
“I don’t anticipate rates ever going down,” she said. “Beyond the cost of our projects, these rate increases also cover the cost of operations. Our expenses go up, so we have to make sure our rates can cover our expenses. Expenses are not just things like our people that are working there, insurance and salaries for them — but also things like utilities, equipment, electronics and all of the things that we need to do our jobs at those various facilities.”
Commissioner Tony Maibaum noted that, while he’s not opposed to the hike, it will make doing business and living in Yankton more expensive.
“With this rate increase, which I’m in favor of — we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” he said. “It does cause our city to leapfrog Brookings. … We are a Top 10 city, just barely, but we are in the top five with this approval tonight when it comes to monthly expenses when it comes to wastewater bills that our citizens are going to be seeing.”
He added that the city should keep this in mind as strategic planning and budgeting talks commence in 2021.
“We all know wastewater treatment facility upgrades and a new plant are on the horizon,” he said. “But we also want to make sure that we’re maintaining our competitiveness as a quality-of-life city and making sure that what it costs to live here is competitive.”
Commissioner Dave Carda was absent during Monday’s meeting.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the $59,570,918 2021 municipal budget;
• Approved a conditional-use permit and a rezoning;
• Closed out the 12th St. and Pine St. reconstruction project;
• Approved a grant application for new playground equipment at Westside Park;
• Issued proclamations for Welcome Week and Suicide Prevention Month.
