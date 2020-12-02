Bon Homme County reported five deaths related to COVID-19 — with new deaths also reported in Clay, Hutchinson, Turner and Yankton counties — in Wednesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, the state reported 47 new deaths, raising its toll to 995.
Meanwhile, Nebraska registered its biggest one-day death total late Tuesday with 62 fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Bon Homme County’s five new deaths give it 19 overall. It marked the first deaths reported from the county since Nov. 21.
Yankton County reported one new death, its 10th. The county also recorded 30 new infections.
Here are the area summaries for South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (1,372 overall), 1 new hospitalization (46), 17 new recoveries (1,250), 5 new deaths (19), 103 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 19 new cases (911), 2 new hospitalizations (101), 0 new recoveries (626), 0 new deaths (5), 280 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (1,381), 0 new hospitalizations (30), 3 new recoveries (1,152), 1 new death (11), 218 active cases;
• Douglas County — 10 new cases (305), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 0 new recoveries (241), 0 new deaths (5), 59 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 10 new cases (586), 0 new hospitalizations (54), 2 new recoveries (423), 1 new death (10), 153 active cases;
• Turner County — 14 new cases (802), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 3 new recoveries (659), 1 new death (43), 100 active cases;
• Union County — 10 new cases (1,269), 2 new hospitalizations (63), 5 new recoveries (1,034), 0 new deaths (25), 210 active cases;
• Yankton County — 30 new cases (1,822), 4 new hospitalizations (81), 13 new recoveries (1,361), 1 new death (10), 451 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Tuesday reported eight new infections in Knox County (452 overall), and two new cases in both Cedar (399) and Dixon (408) counties.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Wednesday:
• Total Cases — 82,204 (+1,291: 1,047 confirmed cases; 244 probable cases);
• Active Cases — 14,857 (+769);
• Recoveries — 66,351 (+475);
• Hospitalizations — 4,626 ever hospitalized (+54); 531 currently hospitalized (-16);
• Testing — 5,349 new tests processed; 2,007 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 62 new deaths surpassed the previous one-day high of 43 deaths recorded on Nov. 21. The state toll rose to 1,080.
The state also recorded 1,787 new infections late Tuesday.
Here are other statistics from the DHHS:
• Total Cases — 130,194 (+1,787);
• Recoveries — 64,975 (+490);
• Hospitalizations — 4,380 ever hospitalized (+64); 869 currently hospitalized (-38);
• Testing — 15,866 new tests processed; 3,641 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.