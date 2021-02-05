Incoming Cold Weather Raises Carbon-Monoxide Safety Concerns

With the harshest cold wave so far this winter headed our way, safe home heating and monitoring for other dangers is even more important.
Forecasters at the U.S. National Weather Service are predicting bitterly cold Arctic air entering the region this weekend and continuing through next week. High temperatures in the single digits and wind chills of 10-30 below zero are expected.
Whenever extreme cold hits the area, firefighters are on the ready for issues stemming from carbon-monoxide poisoning, according to Yankton’s Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Larry Nickles.
According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is released into the air anytime fuels are burned. This gas can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it.
Problems with CO can stem from several household appliances including portable generators, electric heaters and gas or chemical heaters, which may run extensively during cold snaps. Even the home furnace can be a dangerous source of CO.
“Last year, we had a family that was affected by a poorly operating furnace and, I believe, it entailed a furnace replacement before it was over with,” Nickles told the Press & Dakotan. “They got some carbon-monoxide (CO) poisoning, but it only had a short-term effect.”
When inhaled, CO displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen, causing illness, loss of consciousness and even death, according to OSHA.
Regular inspection of furnaces and observing safety precautions greatly reduces any risk associated with heating appliances, he said.
When using wood, corn or pellet burners, be sure that the chimney is clear and has adequate ventilation, Nickles said.
“With corn and pellet burners, make sure the bins don’t have moisture in them and that the corn and pellets are rotated and free to be able to go down their auger path and get to the burner,” he said. “That seems to be where the problem is: It gets some moisture in there and they won’t flow right, then they get hot and start smoldering, which can cause a problem.”
Nickles said that electric heaters also have safe operating considerations.
“All the manufacturers and the fire code recommend at least a three-foot space in front and on the sides of the heater when you’re using them, he said.
Also, paying attention to the amount of power the appliance draws and the circuit capacity is important. A heater that draws 15-amps plugged into a 15-amp circuit is going to be a problem, he said.
“If we’ve got a heater plugged in and a TV plugged in to that same circuit, they are going to draw a lot of amps and the circuit is going to be overloaded — and something’s going to give up. Either the appliance is going to give up, the breaker is going to give up or the wiring can give up.”
At best, the circuit breaker shuts off the power. But an overload could lead to a broken appliance or even a fire.
Nickles said extension cords are not recommended with heaters because they, too, can overheat and cause a fire.
Liquid- or gas-fired appliances should also have at least three feet of open space on the sides and front and should also be vented, he said.
“We recommend that you don’t use an unvented heater in the living space,” Nickles said. “If it’s very efficient, you shouldn’t have any problems with it, but as an appliance ages, it gets dirty and suddenly, it doesn’t burn clean and gives off carbon monoxide.”
Anyone using an unvented heater should be sure to have a working CO detector in their living space. But extremely cold weather can cause vented furnaces to have problems, he noted. Vents can become obstructed with snow, and on extremely cold days should be checked and kept clear of ice.
“It’s OK to put a carbon monoxide detector in a furnace room, but your most accurate reading is going to be in your living space,” Nickles said. “In other words, hallways that lead into the bedrooms, cooking area, things like that.”
CO detectors do not have to be placed on the ceiling like smoke detectors, he noted
“If it’s on the ceiling, that’s fine,” Nickles said. “But some of them plug directly into the wall outlet and that’s allowed because CO mixes very evenly with air.”
Also, it is important to regularly check the batteries on both CO and smoke detectors, he said.
“The more you have to be home, make sure that you’ve got a working carbon-monoxide detector,” he said. “We want you to look at the date on the back of the detector and look at the life of the detector.”
Both CO and smoke detectors expire. They may still sound when tested, but the sensor no longer functions, he said.
“The most recent one I found, a guy actually brought in to me,” Nickles said. “The carbon-monoxide detector was 15 years old. It had been expired for 13 years … He thought he had a working detector.”
