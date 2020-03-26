100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 27, 1920
• The old pioneer church, known as the Max church, recently occupied by the Episcopalians temporarily, while their church was being repaired, is being removed from its site on west Fifth, near Locust. Henry Rathgen, owner, is moving the building to one of his lots and R.A. Bowyer will build on the site.
• The bridge engineers are putting their equipment on two of the pontoon barges today and preparing to shove out to the middle of the river for a boring the first of the week.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 27, 1945
• It might be well for residents of the city to lock their doors at night, according to Police Chief Maurice Lee as the result of the appearance here of a prowler who entered the Clarence Brownson home, 519 Maple street, about 2 a.m. today and took between $40 and $50 in cash from a billfold .
• State highway 25 north of Salem was closed to trucks by the state highway department today and state 50 from Tabor west to Tyndall was catalogued as “very bad” in the wake of rainfall which undermined soft roadbeds.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 27, 1970
• A groundbreaking for the new Museum building to be constructed north of the present Territorial Museum in the west part of West Side Park was held at the site early Thursday afternoon. The first spade of dirt was turned over by Joseph Vinatieri, curator of the Yankton County Historical Society, who has long been gathering artifacts for display in the new museum.
• Announcement was made of plans for development of the Devils Nest area on the south side of Lewis and Clark Lake at the Thursday noon luncheon meeting of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at the Riviera afe conducted by Lloyd G. Reedstrom, president. Some $3 million is to be spent this season on development of one of the marinas and a starting on housing lots, and $100 million is to be spent over the next five years.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 27, 1995
• Mark Moon of Yankton had set his sights on a music career when he changed course and entered law enforcement. Criminals may wish the Yankton County deputy-investigator had pursued music. However, the Yankton Lions showed their appreciation for Moon’s efforts by naming him “officer of the Year” at Saturday night’s annual Law Enforcement Ball at the Yankton Inn.
• More than a thousand young wrestlers and their parents and fans packed in the Yankton High School gym for the AAU & USA Youth Region 5 wrestling tournament. The top three place winners in each division qualified for the state meet in Mitchell next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.