Wagner Homicide

Kathy Cournoyer shows photos of her son, George Cournoyer Jr., who was beaten and left for dead in December 2020 in his Wagner home. Alexis Delarosa was sentenced Thursday to more than 30 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of Cournoyer.

 John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight

SIOUX FALLS — A judge handed down a 30-year sentence Thursday morning in an Indian Country homicide she described as among the most brutal she’d seen in more than two decades on the federal bench.

Alexis Delarosa, 33, helped beat George “Bug” Cournoyer Jr. to death with a hammer and baseball bat in December of 2020 after Delarosa and his co-defendant got the upper hand during a fight inside the victim’s Wagner home.

