Knox County Fair Rolls Out New Look

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — In preparing for this week’s Knox County Fair, Manager Jerry Nipp summed up holding the event during a pandemic.
“It’s half the fair and twice the work,” he said. “We had to cancel some of our events, and we’ll need to continually sanitize. It won’t be what people have come to expect in the past.”
While the fair will look different, visitors can still expect to find a variety of activities and exhibits, he said.
This year’s Knox County Fair runs Thursday-Sunday at the Bloomfield fairgrounds. The event has remained one of Nebraska’s oldest and largest county fairs, drawing visitors from around the region.
“We generally draw 26,000 people during the course of the fair,” Nipp said, a figure triple the county’s population of about 8,400 residents.
The Knox County Fair’s timing during mid-August played a key factor in holding this year’s event, he said. Some of the early “hot spots” for the virus around Nebraska have subsided, and state officials hold a better idea of how the pandemic is affecting the Husker State.
“Absolutely, it made a major difference of us,” Nipp said of the later date. “A lot of the earlier fairs canceled, but the fairs being held now are still going forward.”
When it came to information and advice, Nipp drew on a network of fellow fair managers and others connected with the business.
JUGGLING THE LINE-UP
This year’s Knox County Fair grandstand features a bull-a-rama Friday night, a tractor pull Saturday afternoon and the rock act Hairball on Saturday night.
This year’s bull-a-rama has drawn strong interest from both entrants and spectators, Nipp said. Jack Coleman of Springfield, who works with that community’s bull-a-rama as part of its Fourth of July celebration, is organizing the Knox County event.
Because of the pandemic, this fair has canceled the concert featuring the musical group Lonestar. In addition, this year’s fair will feature D.C. Lynch Carnival on the midway with games but no rides.
In trying to book grandstand acts, the fair board faced a season which saw many acts cancel their tour and pull off the road until next year.
In addition, the Knox County Fair board looked at the potential audiences for concerts in terms of health and safety, Nipp said. In particular, the board looked at concerts whose audience would likely include more vulnerable groups for COVID-19 should they contract the virus.
“We decided Lonestar would likely draw an older crowd, and Hairball would draw a younger crowd,” he said. “That’s how we justified canceling one concert but keeping the other.”
The grandstand holds 3,500-4,000 people with options for spreading out the crowd, he said. The venue includes not only the bleachers but also areas for standing, for sitting on a hill and for spectators bringing their own chairs.
Besides the grandstand, the beer garden features entertainment Thursday-Saturday. Other activities include a burger feed, face painting, kiddie tractor pull and cornhole tournament.
In addition, the fair will feature the 4-H and FFA exhibits all four days, Nipp said. Those competitions played a major role in deciding to hold this year’s fair, he said.
“The kids have worked so hard. They need some way to show their exhibits,” he said. “We didn’t want to have just a video presentation. We wanted people to see what (the competitors) are showing.”
The Knox County fair board is allowing livestock exhibitors and their entries to remain on the grounds through the fair’s duration, Nipp said. The decision makes Knox County different than a number of other Nebraska counties, he said.
“Many counties have ‘show and go’ where they bring their livestock just for the competition and leave immediately when they’re done,” he said. “We’re allowing our livestock exhibits to stay on the grounds. As of (last Sunday), we had 43 campers signed up to stay at the fair.”
In light of the pandemic, the livestock arena and viewing of the showmanship competition may be restricted to the entrants and their families, Nipp said.
Newer facilities are housing the livestock entries and showmanship competition, he said.
“We had talked for years about a new building for 4-H,” he said. “We tore down two old buildings and made one new building. It’s enclosed, 136 feet long by 40 feet wide, and climate controlled.”
Once again, the Knox County Fair will feature a large number of livestock entries, Nipp said. The county’s 4-Hers exhibit cattle, hogs and sheep.
MAKING TOUGH CHOICES
With this year’s fair ready to roll, the final decision on holding it wasn’t made until last month, Nipp said.
At its July 6 board meeting, the fair board faced a number of deadlines, including whether to cancel this year’s event. If the fair board was going to move forward, the members needed to make decisions on grandstand shows, the bull-a-rama, insurance, concessions, a license for the beer sales and a myriad of other details.
“You could say, it was our ‘Come to Jesus meeting,’” Nipp said in describing the do-or-die moment.
The board moved forward with a fair that meets health and safety recommendations, the fair manager said.
“We’ve been in contact with the (Nebraska) health department, and we’ve gotten guidance from them,” he said. “We will continually sanitize things. For people who attend, we want them to feel safe and comfortable.”
Fair officials will post signs requesting social distancing, and masks are encouraged but not required for attendees, Nipp said. “We’re not providing masks for those who come to the fair,” he added.
The pandemic created a number of challenges when it came to concessions, Nipp said. Those stands faced not only the usual food preparation issues but also sanitizing the service and dining areas after each usage.
“We basically decided not to allow any food vendors from outside Knox County,” he said, making the decision for safety reasons.
For many local churches and organizations, the Knox County Fair has become a major revenue source, Nipp said. However, a number of those groups ran into problems with this year’s pandemic. Their usual volunteers, particularly the older ones, were uncomfortable working the fair given the health risks.
As a result, those local vendors couldn’t get adequate staffing to keep open their booths or stands, Nipp said. However, fairgoers will still have an option for concessions, he said.
“We have D.C. Lynch Carnival on the fairgrounds, and they sell food like cotton candy, chicken strips and fries, caramel apples and turkey legs, those kinds of things,” he said. “They’ll be the only concessions on the grounds this year.”
Like most Nebraska counties, Knox County was hit with massive 2019 flooding. The Bloomfield fairgrounds were inundated, requiring major clean-up.
“I’ve been fair manager for years, and I thought the (2019) flooding was bad enough,” he said. “Now we have (the pandemic) right after it.”
Despite the back-to-back challenging years, Nipp looks forward to another successful fair — even if it does take a different form this year.
“We’ll just have to keep hoping for the best and see what God has intended for us,” he said.
For more information, check the Knox County Fair website and Facebook page.
