First Dakota National Bank Employees recently made a $1,530 donation along with large tote of food to support local nonprofit Yankton Contact Center as they partnered with the United Way for a food drive. Employees of First Dakota designated the Yankton Contact Center as this month’s recipient of their “Cause-ual Friday” fundraiser. Each Friday, employees can show their support by making a charitable donation and dressing casually.
“This is one more way for us to show our appreciation for the Yankton community and the terrific people and organizations that make this a great place to call home,” said Market Manager Aaron Ness. “The Contact Center is a great example of people making a difference in the lives of local residents, and that’s really inspiring for us.”
Ness continued, “First Dakota is celebrating our 150th anniversary this year, and we’ve got all kinds of exciting things planned to show our gratitude for the support we’ve received along the way. You’ll be hearing much more from us in the coming months.”
