Man Dies In Yankton House Fire

A Yankton man died in an early-morning house fire Wednesday.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, a fire was reported at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Summit St. across the street from Yankton High School. When firefighters arrived, the back half of the house was engulfed in flames while smoke was pouring out of the front half.
The victim was a 40-year-old male. He has not been identified at this time.
Two other occupants of the house evacuated safely.
Nickles said the fire is believed to have started with a candle burning in the kitchen area. He said the fire was not related to the weather, as the temperature at the time was around 0.
Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.
