Cases Disposed: Sept. 19-25, 2020
Steven Tuttle, 1802 Cedar St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Joseph Theodore Sweeney, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Crystal Arcoren, 206 E. 23rd St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bud Allen Minshall, Omaha, Neb.; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Jeffrey Lee Kotalik, 412 E. 4th St. #8, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Lee Kotalik, 412 E. 4th Street #8, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Duane Menz, Morgan, Minn.; Careless driving; $132.50.
Tristian Robert Johnson, 1920 Locust St. Apt. 104, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Adreon Jarquis Wadlington, Shoreview, Minn.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jerald Ray Andal, Centerville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeffrey Kotalik, 412 E. 4th Street #8, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adreon J. Wadlington, Shoreview, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Shannon Eller, Lesterville; Speeding on other roadways; $91.50.
Christopher L. Nordine, Baltic; Personal watercraft rules-no wake requirements; $132.50.
Jesse Taylor Giblin, 2200 Douglas, Lot 49, Yankton; Following too closely; $132.50.
Dalton Zeien, Horace, N.D.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Rachel Richer, Mitchell; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daniel Clarence Martian, 310 Spruce St., Yankton; Municipal park ordinances; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bud Allen Minshall, Omaha, Neb.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days with 26 days suspended and 4 days credit.
Chad Patrick Ehrismann, 305 Cedar St. Apt. 2, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $232.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.