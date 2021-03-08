In light reporting Monday, South Dakota recorded just 11 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
While Mondays are typically low, the 11 new cases marked the smallest daily increases for the state since March 31 of last year.
The new death brought the state toll to 1,901.
Locally, Yankton County reported no new cases and two new recoveries, lowering its number of active cases to 40.
Bon Homme County, with one new case, was the only county in the area to report a new COVID-19 positive test Monday. In Nebraska, Cedar County’s case total was amended downward by three and Dixon County was reduced by one, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota’s educational institutions, grade K-12 schools recorded 269 active cases last week, up from 244 the previous week. Since the school year began in August, these schools have reported 13,541 cases (9,965 students; 3,576 staff), with 13,142 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 34 active cases were reported last week, which was unchanged from the previous week. Overall, 3,750 cases (3,173 students; 586 staff) have been recorded, with 3,712 recoveries.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota reported seven active cases (5 students, 2 staff), down one from Friday. The number in isolation/quarantine stood at 14 (-4 from Friday), with none reported on campus. (-2).
In Nebraska, the DHHS reported 90 new cases Monday and no new deaths. The state’s death roll remained at 2,113.
