PIERRE — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Yankton for last Saturday’s drawing
According to South Dakota Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Food Store in Yankton.
The ticket matched five winning numbers for the game’s second prize. The player also elected to add the Power Play feature, which doubled the prize to $2 million.
The winning numbers were 12, 22, 26, 46 and 59, while the Powerball was 26. Saturday’s win marks the first Powerball million-dollar prize sold in South Dakota since June 5, 2013.
If you are Saturday’s winner, sign the back of your ticket immediately. The Lottery suggests visiting with a financial advisor before visiting a validation center to claim the prize. The Sioux Falls validation center is located at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.
