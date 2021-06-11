The Yankton School Board is expected to approve a master contract with the Yankton Education Association as well as certified teacher contracts at its Monday meeting.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the main theater of Yankton High School, 1801 Summit Street.
Also Monday, the school board is expected to consider fee changes to facilities rental and use agreements, and hear a report from the buildings and grounds manager on the progress of school district summer projects.
The public is invited to attend. Social distancing in the theater and mask wearing are recommended. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
For more information, visit: https://go.boarddocs.com/sd/ysd/Board.nsf/Public.
