100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 7, 1923
• In the old days, beer was made in Yankton — Rosebud beer. For these now many years since that time passed, some citizens have believed beer would once more be made in Yankton. They have pointed to the brewery buildings and said it could not be that all this would go to waste. But workmen today removed the last of the tons of heavy machinery that used to furnish power and make ice for the beer plant, and the Keating creamery will move in.
• The charter member list of the Yankton Golf Club is closed with 73 members signed up and in good standing, according to E.T. Hughes, treasurer. Under the plan of the directors admission will be by ballot hereafter.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 7, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 7, 1973
• What began as the annual meeting of the Knox County Extension Service this past Monday turned quickly into a surprise for County Agent Oscar Thomas and family. Mr. Thomas was recognized for 20 years of service as County Agent.
• Schools and their various departments are set up first and foremost to teach students, but the USD-Springfield diesel department is proving that they can also provide valuable services to the community. Charles Bryan, who is director of mechanical technology at USD-S and a diesel specialist, says that the department provides testing services in fuel injection, hydraulic systems and horsepower output to local farmers and implement dealers.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 7, 1998
• An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash following a Thursday night holdup of a Yankton convenience store. At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, the Casey’s General Store at 1000 Whiting Drive was held up at gunpoint, according to Yankton Chief of Police Duane Heeney. A female clerk said a male entered the store and demanded the money. He had her open the till, and he then took the drawer containing an undisclosed amount of cash, Heeney said.
• Yankton’s Chan Gurney Municipal Airport has been awarded $237,500 in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Sen. Tom Daschle (D-SD) told reporters in a phone conference Friday. Airport manager Jake Hoffner said the money will be used for snow removal equipment and a visual approach aid.
