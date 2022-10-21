The Yankton Community Library will host local author Christine Mager Wevik for a book talk and signing of her most recent book, “Someone Knows.” This event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. The program is free and open to the public, with no registration required.
Wevik is the author of four books, including “It’s Only Hair,” a humorous self-help book about living with hair loss, and “Vacant Eyes and Borrowed Memories,” an award-winning paranormal mystery series. Her latest release, “Someone Knows,” highlights 52 of the many unsolved deaths and missing-persons cases in South Dakota, including Yankton’s 1992 case of Tammy Haas. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Wevik’s books are also available for checkout at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.