Authorities released the names Monday of individuals involved in fatal crashes in Turner and Douglas counties during the past week.
On Friday, a Harrisburg teen died in a two-vehicle crash in Turner County. The accident occurred at 3:36 p.m. at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 280th Street, three miles north of Hurley.
A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 near the intersection with 280th Street. A 2002 Ford Taurus was eastbound on 280th Street and failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with the Hyundai.
Mason Robertson, the 17-year-old male driver of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His seat belt use is under investigation.
Kara Ulmer of Tea was the 21-year-old female driver of the Hyundai. She sustained minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and was not transported to the hospital.
On Thursday, a 16-year-old male from Council Bluffs, Iowa, died in a one-vehicle crash in Douglas County. The fatal accident occurred at 12:20 p.m. at 275th Street and 379th Avenue, two miles south of New Holland.
A 2002 Toyota 4-Runner was eastbound on 275th Street near the intersection with 379th Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled.
Joseph Carle, who was the driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crashes. All information is only preliminary at this point.
