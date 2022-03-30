Hagemann Wants To Create Collaboration Between Schools, Parents

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the candidates for the Yankton School Board. The election is April 12.
NAME: Lisa Hagemann
FAMILY: I am married, and we have two children.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I am a nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Biology and Microbiology. I graduated from South Dakota State University for both degrees.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I spend time sewing and volunteering with the Yankton Figure Skate Association. I organized a work softball league in 2018.
• Why are you running?
I am running for school board to foster collaboration of sustainable solutions that encourage academic achievement and instill confidence and trust for students and their families.
• The school district is currently reviewing recommendations from a facilities study that proposes closing some of Yankton’s elementary schools, merging students into others and building an early childhood education center. What are your thoughts on these proposals?
I have several questions in regard to this proposal. I look forward to discussing this further at the upcoming informational meeting on April 19 from 7:30-9 p.m. I would like to review the proposal as it ultimately listed three different options and would like to review the material prior to making a premature conclusion on this proposal. I would like to know if this system has been implemented in other communities and what were the pros and cons they saw during the implementation process and what long term successes came about with this plan.
• This year, the Legislature again made headlines for considering legislation targeted at transgender youth (SB 46, HB 1005), Critical Race Theory (HB 1012) and school boards (HB 1111). What are your thoughts on these actions?
SB 46 deals with use of public facilities, multi-occupancy rooms and sleeping rooms, stating these rooms are to be used by the same sex as determined by biologic sex at birth. A child struggling with gender identity will need support, and this bill opens the lines of communication.
HB 1012 prevents the segregation of people based on numerous reasons, allowing students and staff to learn in a safe environment.
HB 1111 permits a petition to be filed to allow for a resolution to go to the voters if the resolution is in regard to health or safety. I think this bill ultimately allows issues to go to vote if the public feels they are not being represented at the board level.
• If elected, what actions do you believe the school board should take in the event of a fall virus or coronavirus surge and do you think what has been done previously has been effective?
In the event of a virus or coronavirus surge, the school board needs to revisit the current pandemic plan and come up with a plan that is supportive of the families in our communities. Currently, our plan includes an option where the kids would be split, with half going three days one week and two days the next, and vice-versa for the other half. This plan does not consider that many of the families in our community have two working parents and the shortage of childcare options. I would like to revisit the pandemic plans to see if there is another option that supports the families in our communities while continuing a safe and fun educational environment for our students.
• Additional Thoughts?
Each of the legislative bills supports students, staff and families. SB 46 and HB 1012 propose a safe and encouraging learning environment, and HB 1111 ensures the public will be represented by the school board.
I look forward to the opportunity to support our students and staff in this upcoming year.
