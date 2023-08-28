Join the Friends of the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St., on the morning of Friday, Sept. 1, between 9 a.m.-noon. Enjoy some refreshments and take the opportunity to have a chat with Friends members about the work it takes to host a book sale and how your donations help support the many initiatives that they undertake for the Yankton Community Library.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
