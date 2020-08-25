In Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health, Clay County reported four more positive tests as its recent surge in cases continues.
The new infections give Clay County 176 known cases to date, including 35 in the past week. Two new recoveries were reported (129). There are 46 active cases, the county’s all-time high.
Also locally, Yankton County reported two new infections, raising its total to 185. There were six new recoveries (142). There are 40 active cases in the county, which is down 10 from its pandemic high of 50 reached on Saturday.
Union County also added two new cases, giving it 237 known infections to date. There was one new recovery (211). There are 22 active cases.
Turner County recorded one new case, its 70th. There were two new recoveries (59). There are 11 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 80 new positive tests Tuesday, snapping a streak of six straight days of triple-digit increases. Also, the number of active cases dropped by 40 (1,530) and the number of people currently hospitalized dipped by 12 to 52.
Recoveries rose to 9,814 (+120).
No new deaths were reported. That count holds at 161.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 158 new cases late Monday with five new deaths (383).
Locally, Knox County reported two new positive tests to raise its total to 50, and Dixon County added one new case, its 58th overall and first confirmed infection since Aug. 5.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 32,047;
• Recoveries — 24,326 (+171);
• Hospitalizations — 1,930 ever hospitalized (+20); 154 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Total Tests — 340,958 (+882).
