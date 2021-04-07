Nebraska Extension is hosting two succession planning workshops for dairy producers in April. The workshop will offer background on good communications that are essential for families that are transitioning. It will also cover common mistakes made during the transition process, the importance of having a formal succession plan in place and essential considerations and tools for creating an agricultural estate plan.
The first workshop is April 14 in Beatrice at the Gage County Extension office. Allan Vyhnalek, a farm and ranch succession educator with Nebraska Extension, and Brandon Dirkschneider, a certified financial planner, are the speakers for the Beatrice workshop.
The second workshop is April 15 in Hartington at the City Auditorium. Vyhnalek will be joined by Tom Fehringer, an attorney based in Columbus.
This workshop is geared toward dairy producers, but anyone considering or needing to plan a farm transition is encouraged to attend. Farm owners are encouraged to attend with their children and their children’s significant others.
Attendees can choose which workshop location to attend. Each workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and lunch is provided. There is a registration fee per family to help cover the costs of materials and lunch.
To register for the event visit: go.unl.edu/dairy-estate.
For more information, contact Kim Clark at 402-472-6065 or email kimclark@unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.