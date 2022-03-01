USD Panel Discusses Crisis In Ukraine

VERMILLION — “Ukraine and Russia: Can There Really Be A Winner?”
That was the title of a panel discussion held in Farber Hall on the University of South Dakota (USD) campus Tuesday and, after an hour of hearing local experts talk about the situation in Ukraine, one easily could conclude that the answer to that question is “no.”
Panelists Dr. David Burrow, associate professor and chair of history; Dr. Eric Jepsen, professor of political science; and Dr. Tim Schorn, associate professor of political science, shared their expertise. Dr. David Earnest, chair of USD’s political science department, served as moderator.
Burrow noted several minutes into the discussion that the closest analogy he can think of to describe what is happening in Ukraine today is Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939, which ignited World War II.
“When Germany invaded Poland in 1939, there were a lot of other declarations of war, but none of the other powers actually intervened or actually had boots on the ground,” Burrow noted.
He said it looks like the Russian military, once it brings the full force of its army to bear, is probably going to overwhelm Ukraine “despite the fact that Ukraine has done amazingly well in fending off the current invasion,” he said.
Burrow noted that Ukraine is winning the “media war” and there is overwhelming global support for the country. But there is a nuclear threat from Russia that likely will limit that global support, he said, making the Poland analogy difficult.
“I don’t know of an example in a European war of a vast coalition facing one power unless you want to talk about the end of the Napoleonic wars,” he said. “What also makes this conflict particularly distinct is the threat that Putin has put on the table — the use of nuclear weapons.”
During a reply to another question, Burrow noted, “The expectation is that this war, particularly for Kyiv and Kharkiv and other places, is going to get a lot worse very, very soon.”
Burrow said what’s particularly terrible about this conflict is there is no way to intervene militarily in Ukraine without going to war with Russia.
“That may be what Putin wants,” he said. “He may want war with NATO, because that will validate what he has been saying all along, that the west is against Russia … That kind of war, I think, would be even more terrible, and I take no joy in saying any of this, but I think that’s the situation we’re looking at.”
Schorn said a couple of surprises have developed as the war has unfolded.
“One is that Russia has not been able to seize Ukraine in the amount of time that they hoped; two, the Ukrainians have been willing to put up a significantly stiffer resistance than anyone had expected; and three, Vladimir Putin has accomplished something that no Western leader has been able to accomplish since the end of the Cold War, and that is he has unified the West and NATO and the European Union and a number of other organizations,” Schorn said.
Earnest asked Jepsen to describe what he sees as the future international response to this crisis.
“My crystal ball is fairly cloudy these days when it comes to the conflict,” Jepsen replied, but added that he thinks the sanctions and global response against Russia will continue.
“My expectation and my hope is that there will be a way to deescalate this,” Jepsen said. “I know Professor Schorn and I have talked a number of times, and I’ve talked with a couple of my classes, and we can’t seem to find a face-saving off-ramp for Putin.”
Jepsen said some talks are better than no talks.
There have been some pundits, Burrow said, have noted that Putin’s recent remarks have been made with “unhinged terms … Putin is usually very measured and is extremely bland in his public pronouncements. … In one of his statements effectively declaring war, he said that Ukraine does not exist, that what is now recognized as the state of Ukraine was a creation of Lenin back after the Bolshevik Revolution and that it doesn’t really have any historical geography or historical sense outside of the fact that it was part of the Russian empire and Russian empire created it.”
Those observations are completely wrong, Burrow noted.
Part of what is now Ukraine has been part of the Russian empire for a very long time and parts of it, including Kyiv itself, have not been part of that empire.
Earnest asked Schorn what NATO’s next steps will be.
“Their next steps are doing exactly what they’re doing and that is as much as possible while looking like they’re not doing much,” he said, “and doing just enough to look relevant, but not so much as to have to do anything more, which is very, very helpful.”
NATO and the United States are currently in a very difficult position, Schorn said, “because we’re basing every decision on a theoretical World War III while watching the very actual destruction of Ukraine. While we watch that, there are going to be different groups in different corners of the world essentially taking different lessons from this.
“There is no off-ramp. There is no face-saving way out. There is no way for us to address President Putin’s security concerns because they are all artificial and manufactured, which means that he will manufacture the next round of security concerns … which will require him to take all of Moldova,” Schorn said. “It will be the gap between southern Lithuania and northern Poland which requires him to open the land bridge to Kaliningrad, and all of this requires us to either put off the decision one more time or make the decision that this is where we stop him.”
NATO is currently unified because there are no NATO soldiers dying and no NATO soldiers at risk, Schorn said, but the minute NATO soldiers do face risk, say, from a Russian incursion into southern Lithuania or northern Poland, that changes the equation.
“All of a sudden, we find ourselves asking, ‘Is it worth fighting that?’ even though we are members of NATO,” Schorn said. “I think, ultimately, the talks will achieve nothing, NATO will be temporarily unified, President Putin will be emboldened — he has essentially cut off at the knees any opposition there and I think we’re in for the long haul. … While we continue to worry about the theoretical World War III, Vladimir Putin will continue to push forward and NATO will either fall back a bit or not,” he said.
Burrow believes Putin has already decided to “effectively destroy Ukraine in order to hold it. I think, particularly with the swiftness of the economic sanctions and other events, this confirms for him his already existing, paranoid belief that everybody is against him. ....
“He will declare victory,” Burrow said, “and then he is going to try to goad NATO into attacking Russia so he can have a war that will rally Russians in a way that the current war does not and to try to achieve his objective. I wish I had optimistic answers, but I don’t.”
