100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 20, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 20, 1945
• Groups of Yankton businessmen will make two trips around the city’s trade area tomorrow and Friday afternoons visiting towns for the purpose of advertising the free entertainment day to be held here next Wednesday, June 27.
• While definitely established hours were not fixed by Mayor Carl G. Wallbaum as hours for the swimming pool in Tripp Park before he left here over the weekend, the lifeguards serving at the present time, the Misses Marian Van Goor and Ida Lubbers, are keeping the pool open for three period each weekday.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 20, 1970
• LaVerle Youngbluth, who farms south of Wagner, will be crossbreeding 30 Angus cows to a relatively new breed of beef bulls known as Murray Grey. The breed, an Australian innovation, is a cross between an Angus bull and shorthorn cow; and produces small gray calves that display rapid growth, top feed conversion, gentleness and climate adaptability.
• Boys 9 to 18 can get major league baseball tips from Minnesota Twins scouts at a free Boys’ Baseball Clinic scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at Yankton. Directing the clinic will be Angelo Giuliani, a scout for the Minnesota Twins and a former major league catcher. He will be assisted by Twins scouts John Mauer and Bill Kane.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 20, 1995
• Yankton Sioux tribal chairman Darrell Drapeau announced Monday the tribe will complete all preliminary plans for a recreational development along the Missouri River by late summer. The $10 million development, with a $6 million marina as its centerpiece, will lie along Lake Francis Case at Prairie Dog Bay.
• One of the headline sports attractions of the year, the 22nd annual Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am golf tournament, is shaping up in a hurry this year. Some 180 amateurs and 60 pros will play for the huge prize list.
