Phinney’s Pub of Yankton will be hosting a fundraising event for the family of Darin Podoll to fund medical bills and expenses related to his Leukemia treatment.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Phinney’s, 2101 Broadway Avenue in the Yankton Mall. The fundraiser will include raffles, a silent auction, a live auction and a free will donation meal.
The meal includes sandwiches and baked beans from Tastee-Treat Drive In, Schwan’s Home Delivery French fries and push-ups.
For more information about donating, call Peedee at 605-661-3177, Nate at 712-309-8611 or anyone on the Yankton Depot Schwan’s Home Delivery Team.
All money raised will be donated to the family.
