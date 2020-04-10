Crofton Teacher Vies For National Honor

CROFTON, Neb. — The coronavirus may have closed her school, but St. Rose history teacher Ginger Schieffer isn’t being denied a shot at making her own history.
Schieffer has been chosen as one of two Nebraska nominees for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award. Schieffer has been nominated in the junior division, making her one of 58 finalists for the nation’s best middle school history teacher.
The award is sponsored by the widow of the late Kenneth Behring, who previously sponsored the National History Day (NHD) contest for many years.
Schieffer will learn in June whether she has won the national title. The national winner receives $10,000 and will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians. All nominees receive $500 each.
“I got an email from National History Day that I had been nominated by our state coordinator, Sherry Sorensen, and I was floored,” Schieffer said. “I had no idea this award even existed. It’s so humbling, and I feel so blessed.”
Schieffer may have been unfamiliar with the award, but she’s no stranger to the National History Day competition.
“I’ve had 13 students since 2006 attend (National History Day). A performance has made it to nationals four years in a row, from 2016-19,” she said.
The feat is made more impressive when considering that only 3,000 out of more than 500,000 original contestants advance to the national level.
“For a small school, having 13 kids reach the national contest is just incredible. But the kids are willing to put the time into their research,” she said. “They have a desire to excel, and I have students who are interested in history and who like to perform.”
One of those students, Elizabeth Wortmann, won a national award last year with her presentation on the Wounded Knee massacre. The 1890 event involving the U.S. Army and Native Americans in southwest South Dakota remains a highly emotional and contentious event.
Wortmann wrote a recommendation letter for Schieffer’s nomination.
“I know everyone says this about their teachers, but Mrs. Schieffer really (is) one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. She really cares about all of us in her class and wants us to become the best people we can be,” the student said.
“She has many creative ways to learn and teaches us about responsibility and kindness toward others. Her history class is my favorite class! Mrs. Schieffer is an amazing teacher, mentor and guide, and I am so happy that she has been nominated for this award.”
As part of her nomination materials, Schieffer needed to submit a resume and her teaching strategy. “How do I use primary and secondary sources for historical analysis? How do I get my students fired up?” she said.
As part of her work, Schieffer uses a legendary Crofton sports moment. At the start of the History Day work in October, she pulls up a video of the closing moments of the 2007 Nebraska state girls basketball championship game between Crofton and Norfolk Catholic.
Crofton trailed by two points with seconds remaining. The Warriors’ Amber Hegge took the inbounds pass, raced down the court and fired a long three-point basket from the top of the key. She hit the shot, and Crofton claimed the crown with a one-point victory.
“That was 13 years ago, and the kids who are now 12 or 13 years old amaze me that they know about it,” Schieffer said. “But Crofton is a basketball town, and it’s part of the local sports lore.”
Schieffer noted the team and spectators were primary sources, while those who read articles or heard about it were secondary sources. The two groups would hold different perspectives, the same way with all history, she said.
She uses National History Day as an integral part of her teaching. “It’s such an important part of our learning, from October through the end of the school year,” she said.
This year’s National History Day theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.” The 2020 contest brought challenges as the national organizers switched to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have students who give outstanding presentations and performances, and they shine in the interview as they explain their project,” she said. “But this year, you don’t have that in-person opportunity. Your work has to stand ‘as is.’”
Regardless of the outcome of her competition, she said she’s happy her students can still compete this year for state and national honors.
“It’s just mind blowing and exciting, when you just look at everything that has been cancelled. It’s just so heartbreaking for those students,”’ she said. “I knew they wanted to hold National History Day, and it’s refreshing to see something still being held. It’s nice to see the kids able to participate in it while other things are cancelled all around us.”
Schieffer has sought to immerse her students in the total experience, taking them all to the state contest, even as spectators, if possible. For those who qualify for the national contest in the Washington, D.C., area, she takes them on visits to national monuments and museums as part of the learning experience.
“There is so much history all around you, it’s just chilling to stand there and take it in,” she said. “It makes you so proud to be an American.”
The National History Day nomination isn’t her first teaching accolade. In 2017, she was chosen Rural Elementary Educator of the Year for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha, covering a large portion of Nebraska.
Schieffer teaches both history and religion, which she said melds together well.
“You really need to know history, because it continues to build on what came before it and tells how you got here today,” she said. “It’s important that we gain an appreciation for history and see all the different history and experiences. You see the wisdom of things that you have to learn from history.”
