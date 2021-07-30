CASES DISPOSED: JULY 10-16, 2021
Peterjon Colon, Verdigre, Neb.; No motorcycle driver license; $122.50.
Derrick Lande, 2900 Douglas, #504, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $324.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Christina Noelle Monarrez, 1805 Woodland Loop, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Suspended imposition of sentence; $484; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharge by information.
Henry Joseph Alvarez, 1920 Locust St. #208, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Brandon Rothschadl, 110 W. 6th Street #13, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Stipulate to facts-found guilty; $831.50; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $1,297.10; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Four years probation; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information.
William C. Morris, 816 East 8th Street, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $396.50; Forgery; $663.27; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 22 days credit; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information.
William Chase Morris, 816 East 8th Street, Yankton; Forgery; $15,578.56; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 22 days credit; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery (5 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft (7 counts); Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery (6 counts); Recharged by information; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Identity theft (6 counts); Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information; Forgery; Recharged by information; Identity theft; Recharged by information.
Lori A. Wiedmeier, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jeremy R. Olson, 1300 Maple St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Charles Cass, Durango, Colo.; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Lacee Jae Amussen, 815 Burleigh, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Stephanie Carpenter, 213 E. 7th Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Michael Martinez, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Recharged by information.
Jennifer Judith Crosley, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 305, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Arthur L. Speck, Huntingdon, Penn.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Matthew John Kaczor, Spencer, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $212.50.
Juston Drapeaux, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $132.50.
William Boehm, 703 Burleigh St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $473.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Aggravated assault-serious bodily injury; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault-serious bodily injury; Recharged by indictment; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Reide Christjans, 301 W. 31st St., #202, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Sarah L. Cargin, 311 ½ Douglas, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Scott Vanburen, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kevin August Kay, Wayne, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $200.50.
Fatima Martel Rivas, Grand Island, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Bradley Slagle, 1705 Mulberry St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Chelsie Josephine Promes, Saint Helena, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Daniel Longsoldier, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Christopher Watson, Lanham, Md.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mitchell Moser, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Brandon Rothschadl, 110 W. 6th St. #13, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $748.27; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Four years probation; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information.
Mckenzie Elizabeth Bachmann, Winner; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Robert Henry Nissen, 307 Pine St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ryan L. Zomer, Orange City, Iowa; PFD use required (child under 7 years of age); $122.50.
Noelle A. Wurtz, Ely, Nev.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Kyle Louis Wright, 2005 Locust St. #9, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Ronni Pospisil, 1408 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Rachel A. Schwab, Sioux Falls; Glass containers prohibited; $122.50.
Audra Marliss Smith, Gillette, Wyo.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Ethan Russaw, 1006 Burleigh St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Sheldon Little Eagle, Homeless, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended and 10 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adelbert M. Zephier, Junior, Wagner; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets.
Lori Ann Wiedmeier, 1315 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Leslie Ann Wuebben, 804 Belfast St. #4, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Theodore Michael Thornton, Senior, 115 W. 10th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 50 days with 34 days suspended and 23 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Robert Tejral, 905 E. 15th, #4, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kelly Drotzman, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Robert John Ball, Huron; Overweight on axle; $262.50.
Raudelis Durand, 1004 Walnut St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Violate brake regulations; $132.50.
Joseph Vitek, 801 E. 15th #14, Yankton; Unsafe/illegal backing; $132.50.
Colby Clouse, 516 Cedar, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.