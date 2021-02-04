Corps: Missouri River Runoff Will Continue To Fall

Look for the “Mighty Mo” to continue dropping in the coming months.
With a forecast of continued drought, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates lower runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa.
The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 22.9 million acre-feet (MAF), 89% of average. The figure reflects the dramatic difference between 2019, which saw historic flooding, followed by last year’s prolonged drought continuing into 2021.
“Despite runoff being slightly above average in January, we expect 2021 runoff to be below average,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“Both plains snowpack and mountain snowpack continue to lag behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture continues to be much drier-than-normal.”
The forecast came Thursday during a conference call and accompanying press release.
January 2021 runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City was 1.1 million acre-feet (MAF), 141% of average. The above-average January runoff was mostly due to above-normal temperatures melting plains snowpack and slowing down or preventing river ice formation.
Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton will be maintained at the winter release rate of 17,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). The releases will be adjusted if needed in response to ice formation on the Missouri River downstream.
Directly upstream, Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown received average releases of 13,600 cfs during the past month. The releases are adjusted as needed for Gavins Point, taking into account inflows between the two dams.
“System storage remains slightly below the base of the annual flood control zone,” Remus said. “The system is in good position to serve all congressionally-authorized purposes — including flood control, navigation and water supply — during 2021.”
The Missouri River reservoirs currently store 55.8 MAF, just below the annual flood control zone of 56.1 MAF, according to Corps engineer Mike Swenson.
“All of the stored 2020 flood water has been evacuated through the system,” he said, anticipating Gavins Point releases of 27,000-33,000 cfs later this year.
The Missouri River basin has accumulated below-normal moisture both in the mountains and on the plains, according to Kevin Low with the NWS in Kansas City.
“The snowpack for the mountains was below normal,” he said. “By this point, we have usually accumulated 60% of the snow water equivalent (SWE) in the mountains. It’s still fairly early in the season, and things could still change.”
The soil moisture conditions in the basin remain drier than normal, Low said. Currently, 91% of the Missouri River basin has been classified as abnormally dry or worse.
This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor lists the entire Yankton region in some form of drought.
In southeast South Dakota, Yankton, Clay, Turner and southern Union counties are listed in severe drought, while Lincoln and northern Union counties are listed in extreme drought.
Elsewhere, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties are listed in moderate drought.
In northeast Nebraska, Cedar, Dixon and eastern Knox counties are listed in severe drought, while the remainder of Knox County is listed in moderate drought.
“The plains snow is shallow, except for eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa,” Low said, referring to an area that recently received more than 12 inches of snowfall.
Despite such conditions, Low still anticipates an active ice jam season across the basin. Those areas include the Niobrara River, flowing across north-central and northeast Nebraska.
The 90-day outlook calls for parts of the lower basin as the only areas with a greater than 50% chance of flooding, Low said.
That timing is significant as March-July usually marks the highest runoff the year, according to the Corps’ Kevin Grode. The most important factors, he said, are the current runoff trends, the soil moisture, the plains and mountain snowpack, and the precipitation and temperature outlooks.
WEATHER WATCH
A combination of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation has created the dropping river, according to the NOAA’s Doug Kluck. He serves as the Central Region Climate Services Director in Kansas City.
“It’s been pretty dry across the upper basin during the last 90 days,” he said. “During the past 30 days, we haven’t had heavy precipitation. And for this time of year, we’ve had above-normal temperatures.”
The dry conditions aren’t limited to the plains, Kluck said. “In the higher elevations of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado, there’s a dearth of snow and snowpack building up through this time of year,” he said.
Mountain snowpack in the upper basin is accumulating at below-average rates. The Jan. 31 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 78% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 79% of average.
The unusually mild winter has ended for now, as a polar vortex has dropped onto the Central Plains. On Thursday, the region entered a sub-zero deep freeze forecast to last until the end of next week.
“There will be plenty of cool,” Kluck said. “We haven’t seen it (so far this winter), and it’s about time to get an Arctic blast or two.”
