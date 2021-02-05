County Narrowing Down Path On Article 5

Yankton County commissioners are hoping they’re a little closer to solving the issues with agricultural zoning that have stirred controversy over the last few years.
Friday morning, the County Commission met for nearly three hours for the second in a series of special meetings aimed at gathering feedback on proposed amendments to Article 5 — which concerns agriculture — of the county’s zoning ordinance.
Commission chairwoman Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan that the two meetings have been productive.
“Our meeting (Friday) morning was a good dialogue,” Loest said. “Both sides of the issue of CAFOs were well-represented today and the commissioners had a good discussion on where we need to be at our next meeting.”
Loest said that there are four major issues that the commission is currently looking at:
• Whether or not to drop minimum lot size from 20 acres to two acres;
• What level to start issuing conditional-use permits on CAFOs;
• Whether to utilize state law for special-permitted use for any level of animal feeding operation;
• Minimum setback requirements.
“We tasked ourselves that at our next (special) meeting that we need to essentially decide those four points and then send that information back to the Planning Commission to review and then to send their thoughts back to us,” Loest said. “We’re slowly stepping through the process and trying to give it a good, thorough discussion as we do it.”
Among those speaking during the public comment period was Chris Barkl.
“Yankton already has one of the most, if not the most, restrictive zoning ordinances towards ag zoning out of all the counties presented here,” Barkl said. “With all of the proposals that have been on the table thus far, it’s just been making the restrictions greater and putting more restrictions on just agriculture and not anything else.”
In addition to his testimony, Barkl submitted his own proposal for Article 5 changes, including doing away with many of the CAFO classifications and adding a “right to farm” covenant.
In a letter submitted in the meeting packet, Paige Herrig of Mission Hill wrote that those calling for higher standards in Article 5 are not against agriculture in the county.
“I am further disappointed because county officials are misconstruing or allowing Article 5 concerns to (be) misconstrued as anti-farming, anti-ag or anti-livestock; and that concerned citizens want all forms of agriculture eliminated from Yankton County,” Herrig wrote. “This is absolutely untrue. In our small rural community, people understand the importance of agriculture, even if they are unaware of modern ag practices; and, it is their desire that Yankton’s agriculture sector remains strong, while at the same time being safe and responsible.”
After more than 90 minutes of public testimony, Loest gave a short presentation comparing Yankton County’s zoning with that of other counties.
“As I read through these regulations, they were extremely similar to the current regulations we have in Yankton County,” she said. “None of them had applying manure on frozen ground (regulations), none of them had (requirements for) alerting your neighbors before you apply manure, but all of the other things we have in our current ordinance, all of the other counties have. … The important thing to understand is, our county is not so much more restrictive than the other counties because they all have it to begin with.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he’s seeing some spots where compromise might be needed.
“I’m wondering if we can’t strike a compromise from what we’re hearing and do a quarter-mile setback on Class Fs,” he said. “It sounds like people don’t want to go to the two acres. Maybe we bump it up to — just throwing out a number here — five acres or 10 acres, leave it at that and that solves the majority of problems. I’m a proponent for keeping the conditional-use process.”
One point brought up by a number of speakers was the desire for the addition of a “Right to Farm” covenant.
Loest said this is in the realm of possibility.
“It’s certainly on the table,” she said. “It was mentioned that when the ordinance was originally passed in 2003, there was a clause in there that referred to the right to farm. When I reviewed the other counties (Thursday), the majority of them do include the right to farm. That will be one thing discussed at the next meeting as well.”
Loest said she encourages people to continue sending their thoughts to county commissioners.
The Yankton County Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss amendments to Article 5 at a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. From there, the discussion will once again shift to the Planning Commission, which will make its final recommendation in the coming months. Officials hope to see a final amendment reading and decision in May or June.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.