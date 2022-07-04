The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center (SD SFEC) and South Dakota’s Early Childhood Enrichment Centers are providing a valuable opportunity for families and providers to work together to prepare young minds for success and strengthen the partnerships between those most integral in a young child’s life.
The “Early Literacy for Providers and Families” training teaches adults how to support young children’s language and literacy skills to increase their school readiness in both home and childcare environments. Participants will learn to apply evidence-based strategies in personalized ways. The class is intended for anyone supporting children ages 5 or under — unregistered providers, babysitters and grandparents are all welcome.
A $100 stipend is available for all providers and family members from South Dakota who complete the class. Providers who attend with a family member of a child in their care will receive an additional $25. Families and providers are encouraged to attend together, but it is open to individuals. Childcare providers and centers may request promotional materials for families by contacting SD SFEC Birth-to-Five Learning Specialist, Darbi Hunt, dhunt@bhssc.org.
To register the July 26, and Aug. 2 offering of this training or for more information, visit sdsfec.org/learning.
