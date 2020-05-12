Yankton High School’s (YHS) 2020 senior class will be on parade all around the town on Saturday.
A parade of seniors in separate vehicles will travel throughout Yankton beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Yankton High School.
Seniors will drive the planned route is as follows:
• From YHS Douglas Ave. to E. 5 St. over to Pine St.
• Left on Pine St. to E. 8 St. to Burleigh St.
• Left on Burleigh St. to E. 15 St. Stay on Burleigh to Peninah St.
• Left on Peninah St. to Applewood Dr.
• Left on Applewood Dr. to Ruth St.
• Left on Ruth St. to Lakeview Dr.
• Right on Lakeview Dr. to E. 29 St. to Douglas Ave.
• Left on Douglas Ave to W. 23 St.
• Right on West 23rd to City Limits Rd.
• Right on City Limits Rd to W. 30 St.
• Right on W. 30 St. to Adkins Dr. to Abbott Dr.
• Left on Mulligan Dr. back to City Limits Rd. and back to YHS.
Residents are asked to wave to seniors, but to maintain social distancing guidelines along the parade route, the parade’s principal organizer, Wendy Eichacker, told the Press & Dakotan.
Since schools shut down this spring in the face of the coronavirus and cancelled activities through the end of the school year, it has fallen to the families of high school seniors to find creative ways to help their children celebrate safely.
“I wanted to do more of a parade to support social distancing,” Eichacker said. “That way, we could just catch the people out on their lawns, where they don’t have to bunch up like they do at any other parade.”
Eichacker got some great ideas on social media, she said, and reached out to other parents.
“I am a senior mom, my son is Ryan Eichacker, and I wanted to be able to recognize my senior, as well as all the other seniors, because they missed the last couple of months, and they didn’t get a traditional graduation,” Eichacker said. “I wanted this to be extra special, because they won’t get graduation parties until the end of the summer, and some won’t get them at all because they are going into the military or are going away to college.”
Feedback from the other parents was encouraging, she said.
“Some of the parents met last Saturday to talk about it,” Eichacker said. “Everybody’s really excited.”
