100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 22, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 11:26 pm
100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 22, 1923
• A total compilation of sales of Christmas Seals in the rural schools of the county shows returns of $225.48. The funds go toward expenses in public health work and the sales were under the management of Miss Margaret Ward, county nurse. Seventy-one rural schools in the county participated, with District No. 11, the Longfellow school district, taking high rank with a sales record of $13.
• Police officers were called hastily to the college last night when a report was phoned in from the dormitory that two young ladies, one of them a student at the college here and the other a student at the state university at Vermillion who is visiting here, had been attacked by a strange man on the campus just south of the library. A search of the college grounds and the neighborhood failed to reveal any trace of the assailant.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 22, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, February 22, 1973
• The University of South Dakota Precision Drill Team accrued highest overall point total to win the Third Annual USD Invitational Drill Meet Feb. 17 at the USD New Armory. Thirty-three teams from eleven colleges in seven states competed for trophies in seven categories of men’s and women’s competition.
• David Monfore of Yankton High School was among the 21 South Dakota high school junior boys selected for Journalism City at the 1973 session of South Dakota American Legion Boys State May 27-June 2 on the campus of Northern State College. He was among the 16 selected to publish the Sunshine Scribe, the daily Boys State newspaper.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 22, 1998
• No paper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.