Local author Loretta Sorensen will be at the Mead Museum discussing her book “30 Dakota Prairie Bread Recipes and the Art and Science Behind Making Them,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
Sorensen will share all the tips and tricks she learned while perfecting her bread machine recipes. Loretta will also provide free samples of different recipes found in her book.
