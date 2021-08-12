UPDATE (12:25 p.m. Friday): An endangered missing advisory was issued Friday for four minors — including three from Vermillion — reported as missing Thursday.
For teens are listed as Trinity Cline (age 12) of Brookings and Alysa Knutson (13), Ethan Port (15) and Matthew Beeken (15) of Vermillion.
“The four are believed to be travelling together in a 2011 Buick Enclave with paper dealer plates,” according to a South Dakota Alert press release issued late Friday morning. “Direction of travel is unknown, but they may have traveled out of South Dakota and are believed to be endangered.”
The release added, “If you have seen (these) Endangered Persons, Suspects or Vehicle, call 605-692-2113 Immediately. Do NOT take action to rescue the Endangered Person(s). Call immediately.”
———
ORIGINAL STORY: What at first was a plea for the public’s help posted by the Brookings Police Department regarding a missing teenager has grown to involve three missing juveniles from Vermillion.
Brookings police posted at approximately noon Thursday requesting help in locating Trinity Clare, 12, who was last seen at 11 p.m. Wednesday at her residence in Brookings.
The BPB updated its Facebook post sometime today to state it is believed that Clare is traveling with three missing juveniles from Vermillion: Ethan Port, Matthew Beeken and Alyssa Knutson.
Port is a white male, 15-years-old, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, with shaggy light brown hair and blue eyes. Beeken is a white male, 15-years-old, 5-foot-8, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Knutson is a white female, 13-years-old, 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.
Clare is a white female, 4-foot-10, 102 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Brookings police officials believe Clare may be traveling in a dark blue 2011 Buick Enclave bearing paper plates. The 2011 Buick Enclave has damage to the front driver’s side door and fender.
“That information is … up to date and accurate, to our knowledge,” said Marci Gebers, lieutenant of the criminal investigation division of the Brookings Police Department, told the Vermillion Plain Talk when contacted by telephone Thursday night.
The Plain Talk received a busy signal in its attempt to call the Vermillion Police Department Thursday night.
People with information about the juveniles may contact the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113. The Vermillion Police Department may be contacted at 605-677-7070.
