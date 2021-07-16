The Yankton County Commission is set to hold the second reading and consideration of proposed amendments to Article 5 of the county’s zoning ordinance during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The commission will also have a second reading on drainage ordinance changes, discuss pre-disaster mitigation, and administrative rezoning of some rural transitional district zones.
The board will also hold executive sessions regarding poor relief and litigation.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol.
