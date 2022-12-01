Avera has received over $2.5 million in funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nursing and address health care workforce capacity through innovative solutions including telehealth and virtual nursing.

“Health care workforce is a critical need throughout the entire Avera footprint. The solution isn’t simply to hire more, because there aren’t enough trained and qualified nurses and other frontline caregivers for all the needs that exist. We are looking for novel ways to better support the professionals we have through technology, to maximize innovative solutions for caregivers to spend more time doing what led them to this profession-helping others, and reduce time spent doing administrative and regulatory tasks like documentation,” said Rachael Sherard, Senior Vice President for Rural Health at Avera.

