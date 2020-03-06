You can now obtain a building permit in Yankton County without leaving your house.
This winter, the Yankton County Planning & Zoning Department, with help from the Equalization Department, has rolled out an online building permit system for area residents.
Gary Vetter, development services director for Yankton County, told the Press & Dakotan that it is a tool of convenience.
“It’s a nice start-to-finish online process and it gives the ability for citizens to submit building permit information on weekends and nights when the office isn’t even open,” he said.
The site, powered by Beacon, has a number of tutorials and how-to videos to guide users through the process.
People can also get their E911 address through the system.
Vetter said the online building permit system allows users to apply for anything that fits under the parameters of a building permit.
“Anything that they’d come into the office in regards to building is what they can apply for,” he said. “Anything related to their building permits, they can do online. They can even add their drawings. They can draw sketches on the system.”
He said that, as the system is utilized more, it can even put users in touch with the people needed to make their projects come to fruition.
“One thing we’d like is for our local contractors to register their businesses on that system,” he said. “It gives the ability for citizens to go down on the pull-down menu and pick their contractor, too. The more contractors we get on the system, that will be one less step for the citizens.”
While the online permitting system is available for building permit needs, it is not available for variances, conditional-use permits and other items that still require office visits and consideration of the Planning Commission and County Commission.
Vetter said that it’s important to remember that submission online doesn’t mean automatic approval.
“If they’re submitted over weekends or holidays, obviously, they’re not processed until after we return to the office,” he said.
Vetter said that the system is something totally new to him after all of his years working for various municipalities.
“This is state-of-the-art technology,” he said. “Where I’ve worked before, we always had hand-written building permits. This is a very good tool for our citizens and gives them another way to submit information to us that we can then review and get back to them.”
He said that this will be a huge help to an office that has seen a number of changes over the past year.
“It helps us tabulate data a lot quicker when we have these things all online,” he said.
Vetter said that the system has worked so far, but use has yet to really take off.
“We haven’t had a lot of people send them in on their own,” he said. “It’s mostly still been people coming in to the office and doing it.”
He said that the online process is even being made available in the zoning office itself.
“We do have a tablet available now that people can fill out while they’re here at the desk,” he said. “Or if they like doing it from the comforts of their home, it gives them that ability.”
For more information on county building permits and to access the online permitting system, visit http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/planning-zoning.
