ABERDEEN — Germans from Russia descendents will converge on Aberdeen for the 51st annual International Germans from Russia Heritage Society (GRHS) Convention July 13-16, 2022.
The convention will be held at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center, which kicks off with a preconvention bus tour on Wednesday, July 13, to the Eureka Museum, a 133-year-old church, iron crosses, a German dinner and a tour of the South Dakota Culture Center at Northern State University.
The convention is open to everyone who wants to register for the event. The early registration deadline is June 17.
This year, for those unable to attend the convention physically but are interested in learning about their Germans from Russia history can attend via nine virtual presentations. Presenters from Munich, Germany; Eureka; Boulder, Colorado; Citrus Heights, California; Montenegro, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil; Concordia, Kansas; and Washington, D.C,. will present on Friday and Saturday on such topics as migration to Brazil, Ancestral DNA, Woman Homesteaders, Orphan Trains, Around Eastern Europe in 1950s and Settlers of Selz.
Information about the 51st Annual International Germans from Russia Convention can be found on https://www.grhs.org/pages/Conventions, or by contacting GRHS headquarters at 701-223-6167.
