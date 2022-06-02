100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 3, 1922
• Days of long ago will be brought to the minds of South Dakota veterans of the Civil War when they “fall in for chow,”in response to the bugler’s call for mess, next Tuesday evening at the bandstand on Broadway. It is to be one feature of the program for entertainment of visiting G.A.R. and W.R.C. members at the annual encampment of those two organizations.
• A heavy new pump to be used on the grade at the Nebraska approach was unloaded at the bridge site yesterday afternoon. There is something still heavier to be expected as Captain Giesler has been asked if his craft will be equal to the proposition of a 25 ton dragline, to be hauled to the site this summer.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 3, 1947
• An insight into the role of radio and electronics in the development of U.S. military strength, particularly in the perfection of missiles, was given by Dr. James Clarence Coe, government electronics expert, who was the speaker at the Town and Gown luncheon in Pilgrim hall of the Congregational church Monday noon, following the sixty-fifth annual commencement convocation at Yankton college.
• The new steel, brick and tile garage building of the Tague-Anderson Motor Company is under construction on the east side of Capitol street between Third and Fourth streets. The company is the agent for Ford cars and parts, and will also handle Ford tractors and other farm machinery. The building will contain a modern showroom and parts section and a completely equipped garage.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 3, 1972
• Some 200 Boy Scouts and leaders are paddling their way down the Missouri River today from Pickstown to Springfield in the “inaugural run” of the Lewis and Clark Historic Canoe Trail. Some 75 canoes were expected to take part in the flotilla this morning. They were to be accompanied by power boats to assist and to guide.
• Five-year-old Christine Carda won a trophy for being the youngest rider in the Devil’s Nest fifty-third annual trail ride. The ride was 20 miles long and about 175 horses were entered. Christine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence J. Carda, Tabor, is a member of the Yankton Saddle Club.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 3, 1997
• The governor’s office is the place where real changes are made in South Dakota, says Bernie Hunhoff, a Yankton magazine publisher who has announced he will not run for the Legislature again. Hunhoff, who has indicated he might run for governor, said he will announce his political plans next month.
• The second annual Yankton Riverrun will be held Saturday, June 7, at Riverside Park. The five-mile race will begin at 9:30 a.m. The three-mile race will begin at 9:45 a.m.
