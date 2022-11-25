Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next a Community Conversation on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. at the United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1, Yankton.
The December meeting will feature a discussion with the Southeast CASA Program as they facilitate a hands-on activity, “The Brain Architecture Game: Life Experiences Matter!” An interactive exercise where participants build understanding of the powerful role of experiences on early brain development– what promotes it, what derails it, and the consequences for society. Featured presenter will be Sherri Rodgers-Conti, executive director of Southeast CASA
