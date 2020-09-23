LINCOLN, Neb. — The Department of Health and Human Services will extend its phone hours for Nebraskans who want to apply for Medicaid expansion. DHHS anticipates that as Oct. 1 nears, the date benefits will start for those who are found to be eligible for Medicaid expansion, there will be increased interest in applying for coverage. Those interested can apply for Medicaid coverage at any point throughout the year.
To apply, individuals can go to ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov or call toll free (855) 632-7633 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Additional hours are being added on Saturdays between 8 a.m.-noon. TDD is also available at (402) 471-7256.
Those eligible for coverage through Medicaid expansion are adults 19 to 64 years old who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. Health coverage through Medicaid expansion includes a robust and comprehensive service package of physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drugs.
Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.
