Gun Range

Joe Norman stands outside his ranch home in western Meade County on a quiet day in April. Norman is fighting a state government plan to open a large gun range across the road from his property that he says will bring near-constant sounds of gunfire into his rural lifestyle.

 Photo: Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

An effort to build a huge gun range and shooting complex north of Rapid City has created divisiveness and hard feelings between two of South Dakota’s most iconic populations.

The values run deep and histories stretch long among people in the two groups — those devoted to hunting and shooting, and rugged ranchers who have run cattle on the same rangelands for generations — but they are at odds on the gun range issue.

