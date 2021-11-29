PIERRE — Grant funds administered through the South Dakota Office of Homeland Security are now available to South Dakota K-12 schools to increase school safety through threat assessment training.
The program offers training to school officials on how to identify and deal with violent situations. Several South Dakota schools have already registered for the program, which is taught online with the help of Navigate360, a national company focused on the physical, social and emotional safety of staff and students across more than 35,000 schools and communities.
South Dakota school districts can sign up for the training at this website: https://info.navigate360.com/south-dakota-cstag-training.
