100 Years Ago
Friday, November 3, 1922
• Yankton has shown “more growth, more enterprise and more actual progress during the past two years than any other city in South Dakota, with the possible exception of Sioux Falls,” according to a letter from Secretary R.R. Macgregor of the Chamber of Commerce to Babson’s Statistical Organization, Inc., of Wellesley Hills, Mass. The letter gives a survey of Yankton as one of the progressive cities of the country.
• A dozen carloads of Yankton people drove up to Tyndall shortly after noon today to witness the Tyndall-Sioux Falls high school football game in progress this afternoon. The game was expected to have considerable bearing on state championship claims.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 3, 1947
• Program arrangements for the community’s celebration of Sacred Heart hospital’s golden anniversary here tomorrow were announced today by James R. Smith, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. Commemorating the institution’s 50 years of service to the Mother City and a wide surrounding area will be a 12:30 o’clock public banquet in the city auditorium with the Hon. George T. Mickelson, governor of South Dakota, as principal speaker.
• For the second straight weekend, the Mitchell high school football field will be the focus of attention by Eastern South Dakota high school fandom Friday when the Kernels and the Yankton Bucks meet for final decision on the ESD’s 1947 championship. By unofficial calculation, the winner of the Mitchell-Yankton game will be king. Each team has one loss, Yankton having been edged by Brookings in mid-season.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 3, 1972
• A corn picking bee was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Loecker of rural Fordyce, Neb., recently. A group of friends and neighbors came to help Loecker pick about 70 acres of corn. Loecker has been unable to do his own work since a pacemaker has been installed to regulate his heartbeat.
• Yankton High School football coach Max Hawk and his staff have completed Buck football statistics for the newly completed 1972 gridiron schedule. Dave Martin and Pat Lynch were elected as co-captains of the 1972 edition of the YHS Bucks football team.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 3, 1997
• Yankton County Commissioners have said it’s going to take a lot of discussion, but they are serious about looking at privatizing the Yankton County Ambulance Service. Last week, commissioners met with a representative of Rural Metro, owner and operator of a private ambulance service in Sioux Falls.
• Erika Simonson was recently selected from a group of statewide cheerleaders for the 20-member South Dakota All-Star Cheer Squad. Simonson is the first cheerleader from Yankton to be chosen for this honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.