The surge of COVID-19 cases in Charles Mix County continued in Saturday’s daily update from the state, as 10 new positive tests were reported.
Charles Mix County now has a case total of 68, with 50 new cases recorded this month. No new hospitalizations were reported; the county’s total to date remained at 25. There are 44 active cases in the county. Forty-one new test results were reported Saturday.
Yankton County’s saw three new positive tests reported for the second straight day. The county now has 77 known cases. There were also three recoveries reported (60 overall).
Clay County reported one new case, its 80th. Three recoveries were reported (64).
Hutchinson County reported one new positive test, its 11th. It was the first new case recorded since June 18. The county has two active cases.
Turner County had one new case, its 25th overall and first since June 1. It has two active cases.
Union County also reported one new case, its 119th. There are 11 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota reported three new deaths to bring the state’s COVID-19 toll to 91. Two of the deaths occurred in Pennington County and one in Minnehaha County.
Other state statistics reported Saturday included:
• Total Positive Cases — 6,626 (+91)
• Active Cases — 818 (+23)
• Total Tests — 78,100 (+1,085)
• Hospitalizations — 645 ever hospitalized (+6); 73 currently hospitalized (-6)
• Recoveries — 5,717 (+65)
In Nebraska, six new deaths were reported in the Department of Health and Human Services daily update Friday. The state’s toll rose to 266.
Cedar County reported two new positive tests, giving it 13 known cases to date.
Statewide, Nebraska reported 178 new positive tests, giving it a total of 18,524 known cases. Recoveries rose to 12,698 (+384). There are currently 125 people hospitalized (-1) with a total of 1,312 ever hospitalized (+18).
