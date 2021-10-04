The Yankton Community Library and Connecting Cultures are partnering for an event that is all things salsa. Join them at the library on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. as they celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with salsa.
Special guests will be demonstrating how to make salsa from different countries, all while sharing information about the country where the recipe comes from. Attendees will get a chance to sample the final product.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own written salsa recipe to share with others. This event is free and open to all ages.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
