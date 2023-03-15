Cases Disposed:
February 18-24, 2023
Izabella Joan Nissen, 308 E 21st St., Yankton; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50.
Connor Justin Teichroew, 807 James Pl., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joshua Mueller, 806 Jason Way, Yankton; Big game methods prohibited; $172.50; Unlawful possession big game; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unlawful possession big game; Recharged by information.
Laura Rose Franz, Nampa, Idaho; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Angel Lee Million, 1001 Locust St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed-not timely filed.
Justin Bradley Cap, 30678 434th Ave., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Andre Jerome Jones, Junior, 1001 Memory Lane, Yankton; Escape by prisoner-second degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner-second degree; Recharged by information.
Christopher William Lane, Tea; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Racquel Lee Ann Jones, Mission Hill; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Lael Avius Young, Wagner; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jeremiah James Sudbeck, 615 E 5th Street, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd Ryan Hazel, Beresford; Overweight on axle; $265.50.
Jayson Scott Friesen, Winkler, Manitoba; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $2,477.50.
Yanetsy Ne Aguilera Riveron, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Heaven Marie Wicken, 1200 W 30th St., Apt. 304, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Zachary Michael Riggs, Vermillion; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kerry D. Steffen, Fordyce, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Miguel Madrueno-Salazar, 148 Par Lane, Yankton; No drivers license; $132.50.
Wyatt Rylan Olsen; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Skylar Marie McConnell, Hawarden, Iowa; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Estrella Madrid, Aberdeen; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information.
Douglas Marvin Siebrandt, Bancroft, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $221.50.
James Anthony Brude, 608 Picotte, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismssed by court.
Khalib Reese Whipple, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 102, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Improper overtaking and passing; Discharged by prosecutor); possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment.
Heidi Coulson, 2114 SD Highway 314, Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat.
Houston Allan Mueller, 161 Marina Del Cir., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Timothy Layne Amos, Burwell, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $280.50.
Christopher Wainwright, 414 E 4th Street, Yankton; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended and 5 days credit.
Tyree Joseph Armstrong, Denver, Col.; Overweight on axle; $210.50.
Mari Jeanette James, 1010 Pennsylvania St., Apt. 8, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Stiven Manuel Garcia Aguilar, 2405 W City Limits Rd., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Larry Huff, Richmond, Texas; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1000; Recharged by information.
Terry Lee Rueb, Mission Hill; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Adam Eddie Sanchez, 3010 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $600; Jail sentence of 60 days with 44 days suspended and 26 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse aggravated assault – strangulation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by information; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Ryder Christian Clendening, Ethan; Seat belt violation; $25.
