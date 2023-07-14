United Way of Greater Yankton will sponsor its Back 2 School Clothing Drive to support The Clothing Closet’s mission of offering community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified, and welcoming space.

The Back 2 School Clothing Drive is an opportunity to donate clothing, increasing the inventory available for families with children so they may begin the school year with adequate and appropriate clothing.

