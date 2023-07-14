United Way of Greater Yankton will sponsor its Back 2 School Clothing Drive to support The Clothing Closet’s mission of offering community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified, and welcoming space.
The Back 2 School Clothing Drive is an opportunity to donate clothing, increasing the inventory available for families with children so they may begin the school year with adequate and appropriate clothing.
Donations of clean, gently used KIDS clothing and shoes will be accepted on Thursday, July 27. Donations will only be accepted between the hours of 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 27 at The Clothing Closet, 203 E 3rd Street Yankton.
Adult clothing, used household goods, toys or undergarments WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
The Clothing Closet is open to families in need of clothing at 203 E 3rd Street, Yankton, each Monday afternoon by appointment only. Call United Way at 605-665-6766 to schedule a shopping time.
A reminder that clothing donations ARE NOT ACCEPTED at The Clothing Closet location outside of designated quarterly Community Clothing Drives.
For more information about The Clothing Closet, how to donate or how to volunteer, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at info@yanktonunitedway.org or 605-665-6766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.